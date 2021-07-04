Arizona to prohibit use of trail cameras that aid hunting

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is moving to ban the use of trail cameras to take video or photos to aid hunting, with regulators saying the widespread practice runs counter to a doctrine that prey animals should have a chance to get away and that hunters shouldn’t rely on their skills, not technology. The state Game and Fish Commission unanimously approved the ban during a June 11 meeting in Payson and plans to start implementing it next January or possibly later but no earlier. Commission Chairman Kurt Davis told the Arizona Republic that achieving the Jan. 1 target date depends on education and training.