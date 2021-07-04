Arizona reports 442 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the coronavirus. The state now had 896,960 cases and 17,979 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Health officials reported 645 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday. More than 6.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.8% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot. Health officials said more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.