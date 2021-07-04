6th death in crash involving big rig, 2 vehicles in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a sixth person has died after a crash west of Phoenix involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. The crash occurred on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon near Tonopah _ about an hour away from Phoenix _ when a tractor-trailer heading ran into the back of a car carrying five people. Authorities say the crash split the car in half and it burst into flames and five people were declared dead at the scene. Authorities announced Saturday that a sixth person in the car died at a hospital. The tractor-trailer then hit an SUV carrying a woman and her four children. Those five were all taken to hospitals in Phoenix with serious injuries. The names of the dead and injured haven’t been released yet