Pima County vaccination push phasing out use of large sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County is phasing out mass vaccination sites as health officials increasingly focus on permanent health care facilities such as pharmacies, doctors’ offices and clinics to vaccinate the remainder of the Tucson area’s population. County officials said Friday that nearly 70% of residents 18 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that vaccination rates among those 65 or older were at almost 93%. Vaccination sites were closed late last month at the University of Arizona and several other locations. Arizona on Saturday reported 645 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths,