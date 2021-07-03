Iraq War combat a focus of upcoming book by Rep. Gallego

PHOENIX (AP) — A publishing house says an upcoming book co-authored by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego will recount the Arizona Democrat’s experiences while serving in a Marine Corps unit that suffered heavy casualties during the Iraq War. Harper Collins Publishers says the book to be published in November under the title of “They Called Us ‘Lucky’” also will examine PTSD and serve as a tribute to Gallego’s fallen comrades. Gallego’s unit was unscathed in the first two months of its 2005 deployment but ultimately lost 22 Marines and a Navy corpsman before returning to the United States that November. Gallego is a four-term congressman.