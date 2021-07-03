Dickerson, Wade homer as Giants beat Diamondbacks 11-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4. The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth. Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball’s best record at 51-30. It leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West. Eduardo Escobar and Pavin Smith homered for last-place Arizona, which lost for the fifth time in six games.