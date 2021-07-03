Arizona forest closures leave nomads without places to stop

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The national forest around Flagstaff will be closed through at least the July 4 holiday because of wildfire danger. The closure has left those who normally set up camp among the trees to save money or be in nature out of luck.

Many don’t have the means or inclination to stay at RV parks. Some headed to a Walmart parking lot in Flagstaff, an unofficial weigh station for travelers.

But they also were told they need to leave because it’s private property. The impact is broad across Arizona, with four of the five national forests largely closed to visitors and locals.