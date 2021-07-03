Bucks’ Antetokounmpo out, Hawks’ Young starting in Game 6

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have top scorer Trae Young back in their starting lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo will sit out again. The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks are leading 3-2. Young missed two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. After being listed as a game-time decision, Young was declared eligible to play and then added to the starting lineup. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly contesting a dunk by Clint Capela. Bobby Portis is making his second straight playoff start.