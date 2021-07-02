Skip to Content

Wildfire closes portion of highway leading to Roosevelt Lake

New
12:58 pm AP - Arizona News

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 west of Roosevelt Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona. The state Department of Transportation said Friday there was no -projected reopening time for portion of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west. The lightning-caused fire was reported Wednesday near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 1.4 square miles of brush and grass as of Friday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content