Wildfire closes portion of highway leading to Roosevelt Lake

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has closed a 14-mile stretch of State Route 88 west of Roosevelt Lake, severing an entry route for popular recreation areas east of metro Phoenix in south-central Arizona. The state Department of Transportation said Friday there was no -projected reopening time for portion of the highway between Roosevelt Lake on the east and below Apache Lake on the west. The lightning-caused fire was reported Wednesday near Horse Mesa Dam and Apache Lake and was estimated to have burned 1.4 square miles of brush and grass as of Friday.