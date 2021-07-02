Tucson police: Woman, 2 others found dead in home were shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a woman, a young man and a 14-year-old boy found dead in a home Thursday had been shot. Police said Friday no motive was immediately determined but that it appears the shooting was an “isolated incident and that the residence may have been targeted.” The victims were identified by police as 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White; 14-year-old Jaiden White and 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. Police said detectives believe all three victims resided in the home.