Pima County constable has been suspended for nearly 6 months

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Constable Oscar Vasquez has been suspended for nearly six months for allegedly refusing to serve an eviction while waiting for the tenant to find another housing option. Vasquez serves eviction papers and other legal summons in Justice Precinct 4. The Arizona Daily Star reported that the state ethics board that oversees constables’ performance asked Vasquez to resign from his position while asking the county Board of Supervisors to suspend him 180 days without pay. The Star reported that supervisors voted 3-2 last week to suspend Vasquez. IN response to the complaint, Vasquez said he has “never nor will not put an evicted Pima County resident in a worse situation by making them homeless due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and housing crisis.”