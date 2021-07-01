Key voting rights decision expected from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrapping up its first all-virtual term, with decisions expected in a key case on voting rights and another involving information that California requires charities to provide about donors. The court’s last day of work Thursday before its summer break also could include a retirement announcement, although the oldest of the justices, 82-year-old Stephen Breyer, has given no indication he intends to step down this year. The court, as it has since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, is planning to post opinions on its website starting at 10 a.m. EDT.