Kelly pitches Diamondbacks past Giants in 5-3 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw seven solid innings, Pavin Smith and Josh Reddick homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-3. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak and ended its nine-game skid against the Giants. Kelly allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. He has won his last three outings — the only three Diamondbacks wins over their past 27 games. Arizona reliever Joakim Soria put two on in the ninth but escaped for his first save of the season. Reddick had three hits, including his two-run homer. Johnny Cueto took the loss for San Francisco, which has dropped a season-high four straight.