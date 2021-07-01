Arizona Coyotes introduce Tourigny as next head coach

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have officially announced the hiring of André Tourigny as their new head coach. The team hopes the veteran NHL assistant and major junior coach can turn around a franchise that’s missed the postseason seven of the past eight seasons. Tourigny has made a name for himself as a coach known for holding players, young and old, accountable. He could be just what the Coyotes need after floundering for most of the past decade. Arizona hit a high by reaching the 2012 Western Conference Finals, followed by a series of middling finishes and small crowds.