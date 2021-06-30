NTSB: Plane that crashed in Gila Bend stalled after takeoff

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report on the recent crash of an experimental plane near Gila Bend Municipal Airport that killed a passenger. Authorities say a passenger aboard the experimental plane was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene June 15 while the pilot was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The NTSB report released Wednesday didn’t name the two men. According to the report, the plane’s owner had just bought the Covie Quickie and was flying it to his home in Texas. A witness says the plane struggled to gain altitude after takeoff. After getting about 50 feet in the air, the aircraft made a left turn, then stalled and crashed about 200 feet west of the runway before bursting into flames.