Kim ends skid, helps with 2-run double, Cards sweep D-Backs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 for a three-game sweep. Kim had lost five straight decisions. He allowed one run and three hits. Kim’s opposite-field double in the second gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. The two RBIs were Kim’s first in the majors, and it was also the first extra-base hit for the 32-year-old lefty. Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill each doubled twice and singled for St. Louis. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.