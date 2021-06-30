Heat deaths edge up in Arizona’s largest county, 9 confirmed

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat deaths are edging up in Arizona’s largest county during an unusually hot, early start to the state’s sizzling summer. Maricopa County has recorded through Saturday nine confirmed heat deaths with another 75 suspected. The data indicates many deaths under investigation occurred during the week June 12-19, which coincided with a heat wave that pushed temperatures to 118. Seven of the nine people who died from the heat were indoors. Almost all had air conditioners that didn’t work or were turned off. One person didn’t have electricity. An area woman died in 2018 after her power was shut off.