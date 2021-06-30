Fired Mets GM Porter suspended by MLB through 2022 season

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been suspended by Major League Baseball through at least the end of the 2022 regular season following an investigation that began after a report that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline without saying specifically what the investigation had found. The 41-year-old Porter is eligible to apply for reinstatement after the final game of the 2022 regular season. That timetable could allow him to apply for front-office openings that October. He previously worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.