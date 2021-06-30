Arizona reports 769 more virus cases; hospitalizations rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 769 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations crept upward. The latest figures raised the state’s pandemic totals to 894,875 cases and 17,936 deaths, The Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard reported 599 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, the most since 600 were reported June 8. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 422.9 on June 14 to 510.4 on Monday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 11.3 to 12.2 during the same period.