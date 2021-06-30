Arizona court splits ruling on ex-lawmaker’s defamation case

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed part of a defamation lawsuit filed by a former legislator who was expelled by the state House in 2018 for sexual harassment but ruled that a remaining part of the case can move forward. The ruling came in ex-Rep. Don Shooter’s lawsuit against former House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, a fellow Republican who currently is a state senator. The Supreme Court ruled that Mesnard has legislative immunity against the part of Shooter’s lawsuit alleging that Shooter was defamed by Mesnard’s release of a investigatory report but that Mesnard doesn’t necessarily have immunity for allegedly defaming Shooter in a news release.