Taurasi will stand alone in 9,000-point club for some time

NEW YORK (AP) — It may be a long time before anyone joins Diana Taurasi in the 9,000-point club. The Phoenix Mercury star became the first WNBA player to reach the milestone in a triumphant return from a fractured sternum injury that sidelined her for five weeks. The next closest active player is former teammate Candice Dupree, who is over 2,000 points behind the 39-year-old Taurasi. The Mercury also got a much-needed win and currently sit in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas moved back into the top spot.