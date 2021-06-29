Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of a man at a Mesa motel

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel last Sunday. They say 27-year-old Stevie Jones was identified as an investigative lead and detained Monday. Police say Jones allegedly fired his handgun at 28-year-old Michael Gonzalez through the glass of a hotel room before following him and firing several more rounds. They say Gonzalez was found dead in the motel’s parking lot. Jones has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons. He’s being held on a $1 million bond with his next court appearance scheduled for July 6 in Phoenix.