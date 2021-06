COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ukrainian forward Pavlo Dziuba is transferring from Arizona State to Maryland. Dziuba played in eight games last season as a freshman for the Sun Devils. The 6-foot-8 Dziuba doesn’t turn 18 until next month. He played a career-high 10 minutes against UCLA on Jan. 7. Dziuba is the fourth scholarship transfer to be added to the Maryland program this offseason, joining Qudus Wahab, Fatts Russell and Ian Martinez.