Martínez ends skid, Arenado homers, Cards top D-backs 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Martínez ended a seven-start winless streak, Nolan Arenado broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 for their first consecutive wins in two weeks. Martínez allowed one run, four hits and two walks in six innings. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Colorado on May 8. Alex Reyes pitched two innings for his 19th save in 19 chances, finishing a six-hitter. Arizona lost its third straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak.