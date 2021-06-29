First lady Jill Biden to tour a Phoenix vaccination clinic

PHOENIX (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, are scheduled to be in Phoenix on Wednesday to tour of a middle school vaccination clinic. The two were in Utah and Texas earlier this week as part of a Biden administration nationwide tour to celebrate the country’s progress against COVID-19 although many U.S. states continue to experience lagging vaccination rates. Jill Biden’s office says the trips are intended to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize outreach efforts. The first lady, Emhoff and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are scheduled to tour a vaccination site at Isaac Middle School at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Biden and Emhoff then fly out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at 2 p.m.