Democrat Aaron Lieberman announces run for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Aaron Lieberman is running for Arizona governor. The Paradise Valley lawmaker announced his campaign on Tuesday. Lieberman founded two organizations focused on early childhood education before he was elected to the Legislature in 2018. He’s developed a reputation as a moderate during two terms in the House. Lieberman faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and business adviser Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary. Republican incumbent Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.