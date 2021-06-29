Arizona reports 546 COVID-19 new cases, 17 deaths from virus

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have reported 546 additional COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths from the virus as of Tuesday. In all, the state has seen more than 894,000 cases and 17,930 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began. More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.4% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot. Health officials said more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.