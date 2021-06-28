Phoenix police: Man’s decomposing body found at worksite

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say the decomposing body of a man has been found at a worksite near the downtown area. They say construction workers discovered the body around 8:30 a.m. Monday while doing demolition work on an unoccupied house. Police say the workers uncovered the body, which was in a decomposed state. Given the placement of the body, police believe foul play was involved in the man’s death and the case is being investigated as a homicide. Police didn’t immediately provide any additional information about the case.