Navajo Nation: 3 COVID cases, no deaths for 2nd day in a row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported three new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen 30,994 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,352. Health officials said last week that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation. The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.