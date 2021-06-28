Gritty Clippers stave off elimination, beat Suns 116-102

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George scored 41 points, Reggie Jackson added 23 and the resilient Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. The short-handed Clippers were playing without two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and center Ivica Zubac, who missed his first game of the season with an MCL sprain in his right knee. They’ve already fought through two grueling series wins in these playoffs, coming back from 2-0 deficits to beat both the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. Now they’re trying to claw back against the Suns. Game 6 is on Wednesday in Los Angeles.