Doug Emhoff to visit Bryce Canyon National Park this week

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning to visit Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah this week as part of a tour through southwestern states. The White House said Monday that Emhoff will be visiting the park on Friday as part of a Biden administration tour to celebrate the country’s progress against COVID-19. Emhoff’s visit comes as many U.S. states continue to experience lagging vaccination rates. No additional details about his visit were immediately available. First lady Jill Biden also announced Monday that she and Emhoff will tour a vaccination site in Houston on Tuesday and another in Phoenix on Wednesday.