Arizona man indicted on charges in drive-by shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — An indictment released Monday charges an Arizona man with murder and aggravated assault in a string of drive-by shootings earlier this month in metro Phoenix. The grand jury indictment against Ashin Tricarico mirrors charges filed previously by prosecutors after his arrest 11 days ago. He is accused of killing one person and injuring a dozen others. Thomas Glow, an attorney representing Tricarico, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Tricarico is accused of opening fire on cars and pedestrians from his SUV in at least eight separate shootings in three Phoenix suburbs. Investigators said Tricarico told them that he believed people were after him.