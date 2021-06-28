Arizona House approves criminal justice reform measure

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to allow some people convicted of certain crimes to earn time off their sentences for participating in work training, substance-abuse treatment or other prison programs. If approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey, the measure would mark a significant advancement in the criminal justice reform movement. Advocates say encouraging incarcerated people to participate in programs that help prevent repeat crimes will help save money on ballooning prison costs and improve public safety.