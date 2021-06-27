Navajo Nation reports 8 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths. Tribal health officials also said Saturday that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation. The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states. Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah now has seen at least 30,987 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll is at 1,352.