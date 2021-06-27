Ayton’s emergence has Suns a win from the NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton is rapidly become the player the Phoenix Suns imagined when the ping-pong balls bounced their way for the 2018 NBA draft. The third-year center was in top form Saturday in a hard-fought 84-80 Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He scored 19 points, grabbed a playoff career-high 22 rebounds and blocked four shots. Now the Suns have a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals and are one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. Game 5 is on Monday in Phoenix.