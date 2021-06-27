Arizona reported 436 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 436 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The latest numbers bring the pandemic-long totals to 893,147 known cases and 17,913 deaths. State officials reported 475 cases and 11 deaths of Saturday, down from the 587 cases and 28 deaths announced Friday. More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.3% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot. Health officials say more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.