Teen’s death highlights free-roaming dogs on tribal land

SUNDANCE, N.M. (AP) — The death of a teenage girl on the Navajo Nation has renewed discussion about free-roaming dogs on the reservation. Tribal lawmakers recently approved a resolution to establish criminal penalties for vicious dog attacks.

But Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed the resolution, saying it didn’t go far enough and more input is needed.

The family of Lyssa Rose Upshaw believes that dogs killed the 13-year-old while she was on a walk near their home in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The family say Upshaw was sweet and quiet, and had been looking forward to her freshman year in high school.