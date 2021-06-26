Skip to Content

Tatis hits 3 HRs, Pads hand D-Backs 24th straight road loss

12:44 am AP - Arizona News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their record 24th straight road loss, 11-5. The dynamic Tatis hit a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the first inning and another solo drive in the second off Riley Smith. Tatis connected again in his third at-bat, a two-run shot off Smith in the fourth. Tatis got two more chances at becoming the 19th player to share the record of four homers in a game. He singled and grounded out. Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto for the major league lead with 25 home runs.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content