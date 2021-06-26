Residents of Pine return home after wildfire evacuation

PINE, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a small central Arizona community are returning home after a wildfire forced them to evacuate. Sheriff’s officials lifted an evacuation order for Pine on Saturday but said residents should be prepared to leave again if necessary. Meanwhile, residents of Strawberry and Hunt Ranch remain evacuated. The wildfire has been burning for more than a week through mixed vegetation. It’s in an area where six firefighters were killed in June 1990 while battling another lightning-sparked blaze. Other wildfires are burning in Arizona, including one southwest of Flagstaff that was pushing smoke into the Prescott area.