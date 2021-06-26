Fatigued Clippers find themselves staring at 3-1 deficit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have pulled off their share of comebacks during this year’s postseason. They might have hit the wall during their marathon run. Los Angeles — playing its 17th game in 36 days — lost 84-80 to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The Clippers have been down 2-0 in each of their series this postseason, but are staring at a 3-1 deficit for the first time with Game 5 set for Monday night in Phoenix. The Clippers went 0 for 12 from the floor with a chance to tie or take the lead.