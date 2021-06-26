Dbacks rout Padres 10-1, end record 24-game road losing skid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their record 24-game road losing streak by routing the San Diego Padres 10-1, getting six strong innings from Merrill Kelly and four hits and five RBIs from Eduardo Escobar. Escobar and Christian Walker homered for the Diamondbacks, who hadn’t won away from Chase Field since April 25, when Madison Bumgarner pitched seven no-hit innings at Atlanta. Baseball’s worst team at 21-56 coming in, the Diamondbacks had lost 20 of their last 21 games.