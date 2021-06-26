Bowman zips past Larson after late flat and wins at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports when he took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway. Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson blew a lap on the final lap. Larson had his three-race winning streak snapped. Larson had won three straight Cup races and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left in the race. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races. Instead, a blown left front tire knocked Larson out of contention and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance.