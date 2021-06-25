Tatis hits 3 HRs, Pads hand D-Backs 24th straight road loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent the Arizona Diamondbacks to their record 24th straight road loss, 11-5. The dynamic Tatis hit a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the first inning and another solo drive in the second off Riley Smith. Tatis connected again in his third at-bat, a two-run shot off Smith in the fourth. Tatis got two more chances at becoming the 19th player to share the record of four homers in a game. He singled and grounded out.Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league lead with 25 home runs.