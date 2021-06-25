Prosecutors seek dismissal of charge in officer’s death

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the dismissal of a manslaughter charge in a Salt River police officer’s death after the accused man’s lawyer raised questions about whether his client was texting, as investigators had initially claimed, when he fatally struck the officer as he conducted a traffic stop. Prosecutors said there’s no reasonable likelihood of winning a conviction against Jerry Sanstead in the death of Officer Clayton Townsend. Prosecutors are seeking a dismissal that would allow them the option of later filing a case against Sanstead. While the evidence showed Sanstead wasn’t texting at the moment of the crash, prosecutors said he was distracted by his phone.