New LSU baseball coach says job ‘opportunity of my lifetime’

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson says his move from Arizona to the Tigers is the opportunity of his lifetime. LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, who announced the hiring on Friday, says Johnson’s “track record of postseason success, explosive lineups and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart.” The 44-year-old Johnson has spent the past six seasons at Arizona and twice coached the Wildcats to the College World Series. Arizona led the nation this season in hits and led the Pac-12 in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs, walks, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and extra base hits.