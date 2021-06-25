Kawhi Leonard is nowhere on court, everywhere else for LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers don’t have injured Kawhi Leonard on the court. He’s everywhere else, though. His teammates hear from Leonard in the locker room at halftime, via text and on the phone. He’s watching them from above the floor at Staples Center, too. Leonard analyzes opposing defenses and suggests ways to attack specific matchups. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue says Leonard won’t play in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. The Suns lead the Western Conference Finals, 2-1. Phoenix is hoping backup guard Cameron Payne can play after he went down with an ankle injury in Game 3.