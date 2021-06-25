Case against driver who killed Salt River officer dropped

PHOENIX (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a man who told police he was texting while driving when he fatally struck a Salt River Police Officer police officer. The Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday it has filed a motion to dismiss a reckless manslaughter charge against 42-year-old Jerry Sanstead. County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement that new evidence would make it difficult to convict Sanstead beyond a reasonable doubt. Investigators say in January 2019, Sanstead’s car veered across a highway and fatally hit 26-year-old Officer Clayton Townsend, who was conducting a traffic stop. The new evidence includes medical experts who believe Sanstead may have suffered a seizure.