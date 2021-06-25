Arizona records 587 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 587 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, down slightly from a day earlier. The state dashboard reported Friday its latest virus numbers, including 28 more deaths. This brings the pandemic-long totals to 892,236 known cases and 17,903 deaths. More than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans _ 49% of the state’s population _ having received at least one shot. State health officials said more than 3.1 million residents now are fully vaccinated.