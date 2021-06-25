Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends

PHOENIX (AP) — Technology consultants hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to probe the 2020 election have finished counting and photographing nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County. A final report of the findings is still weeks to months away. But the milestone marks an end to the most visible portion of the unprecedented partisan election audit. Teams of people worked through pallets of ballots on the floor of a former basketball arena. The GOP-led Senate ordered the audit after Trump backers claimed without evidence that fraud led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states. The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has repeatedly said the election was fair and free of any problems.