Suns’ Paul expected to play after being listed as available

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul is expected to play for the Phoenix Suns Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul was upgraded to available from probable on the league’s injury report and participated in the team’s shootaround Thursday afternoon.

He missed the first two games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols since June 16.

The 36-year-old point guard averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

He scored a game-high 37 points in final game of the series on June 13.

The Suns have been on a roll, winning nine straight postseason games, including the first two of the Clippers series.